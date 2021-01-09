Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip Get COVID Vaccine as Cases Surge in U.K.

Read it at Daily Mail
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Buckingham Palace made the announcement just a day after the U.K. saw its highest daily coronavirus case count with 68,053 new cases. The queen doesn’t usually reveal details about her health but decided that it was important to avoid any speculation, the Daily Mail reports. The queen and her husband would be at high risk of complications from the virus if they got it since they are 94 years old and 99 years old respectively. More than 1 million vaccines have been administered in the U.K.