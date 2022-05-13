Read it at The Guardian
A spry and happy-looking Queen Elizabeth II made a surprise public appearance Friday at the Royal Windsor horse show, where her own animals participated in a parade. The 96-year-old received a standing ovation as she made her way (with help from a cane) to the stand, where she took a seat near Prince Edward to watch the annual show. The monarch was last seen March 29 at a memorial service for her husband, Philip. She missed the opening of Parliament this week, sparking fresh concerns about her health and speculation that she is happy to instead relegate some royal duties to Prince Charles.