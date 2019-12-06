The Queen Counts the Cost of a Second ‘Annus Horribilis.’ The Royal Family Needs to Change to Prevent More.

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

The Queen is famously inscrutable, but earlier this week—when all the attention was on what turned out to be Princess Anne’s non-diss of President Trump—your eyes may have also flicked to Her Majesty.

There she was, aged 93, being stiffly polite to someone whom she and her flunkies know to be one of the most divisive world leaders (well, she's done that before—lots), and then her daughter wasn’t stepping forward as she should to keep the guest procession line moving. The Queen tried to chivvy things along; her expression less warm than an inner tut of “when will this infernal evening end?”