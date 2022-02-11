Queen Elizabeth COVID Panic Grips Buckingham Palace

The health of Queen Elizabeth II, 96, is being closely monitored amid fears that her son Prince Charles may have infected her with COVID-19 when they met on Tuesday. The Mail says she will be tested for “several days,” even though the palace would not say if she had tested positive.

Prince Charles tested positive for COVID on Thursday during a routine screening, and is not believed to have been feeling seriously unwell. He met with his mother Tuesday at Buckingham Palace after conducting an investiture for a British chef who suffers from Parkinson’s disease. He may well have been infectious at the time.

If Charles has given his mother COVID, it will illustrate just how easily the virulent Omicron strain of the disease can overwhelm even the most cautious approach to preventing infection. The queen has severely limited her in-person contacts, and the small group of around 20 staff who still work directly with her—nicknamed “HMS Bubble”—are regularly tested and work in revolving shifts, exclusively taking over from one another.