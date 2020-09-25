Queen Elizabeth ‘Delighted’ as Granddaughter Princess Eugenie Announces First Pregnancy
‘SO EXCITED’
Queen Elizabeth II has expressed her delight after granddaughter Princess Eugenie announced that she’s expecting a baby. The princess and her husband, drinks executive Jack Brooksbank, confirmed the news on Instagram with a picture of baby booties and the caption: “Jack and I are so excited for early 2021.” A tweet from the royal family’s official account said that the queen was “delighted” with the news, and that Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank were “very pleased.” According to BBC News, the new baby will be the queen’s ninth great-grandchild and will be born 11th in line to the throne. However, because the child will be born down a female line of the royal family, and Brooksbank has no royal status, the baby will not be given a royal title.