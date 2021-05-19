CHEAT SHEET
Queen Elizabeth ‘Devastated’ by Death of New Puppy Fergus
Buckingham Palace sources have told The Sun that Queen Elizabeth is heartbroken over the death of her new puppy Fergus. The 5-month-old Dachshund-Corgi mix was one of two puppies given to the Queen this year by son Prince Andrew, after her husband Prince Philip was hospitalized. Philip passed away early last month, and sources told the outlet that they are “concerned” over the combination of losses that the Queen is dealing with. “The Queen is absolutely devastated,” said one Windsor insider. The puppy had been named after the Queen’s Uncle, Fergus Bowes-Lyon, who had died during World War I at the Battle of Loos, at the age of 26. A cause of death for Fergus the Dorgi was not immediately available.