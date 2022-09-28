Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Urged Meghan Markle to Mend Rift With Father
‘BADLY HANDLED’
Prior to her death, Queen Elizabeth II urged Meghan Markle to mend the torn relationship she had with her father, Thomas Markle, according to details in the upcoming book The New Royals by royal expert Katie Nicholl. Markle’s father made international headlines when he dropped out of walking her down the aisle at the last minute, after tabloid photos of him being measured for a suit and perusing books about the U.K. surfaced. The queen’s son, King Charles III, walked Markle down the aisle in his stead. Days later, the Duchess of Sussex found herself mired in more paternal tumult when she accused her father of leaking a private letter she had penned him after the wedding, asking him to “stop creating so much pain.” The new book describes a queen critical of the tangled relationship, alleging that she believed Prince Harry should have visited Mexico ahead of the wedding to meet his future father-in-law, and that she believed “the whole thing was quite badly handled” and that if things were done differently, “it would have come out better.”