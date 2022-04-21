Queen Elizabeth Got Her Own Barbie for Her 96th Birthday
THE YAASIFICATION OF ROYALTY
In honor of Queen Elizabeth II’s 96th birthday jubilee, and in commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the monarch’s ascension to the throne, Barbie has released a tribute collection doll in the queen’s likeness. The miniature monarch, which is being sold in boxes designed to resemble Buckingham Palace interiors, is decked out in a white gown, a blue sash adorned with medallions and a crown inspired by the Fringe Tiara worn by Elizabeth II on the day she wed Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh. Online commentators have pointed out that the Barbie bears a close resemblance to Helen Mirren, who won an Oscar for her portrayal of the monarch in 2006’s The Queen. While Elizabeth II still fulfills her royal duties, she’s scaled back public appearances in recent months after testing positive for Covid in February. In an interview with NBC this week, Prince Harry told Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb that he’d seen the queen recently at Windsor Castle, and “she’s on great form.”