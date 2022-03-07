CHEAT SHEET
    Queen Elizabeth Greets Justin Trudeau for Her First Post-COVID Non-Virtual Engagement

    Tom Sykes

    Royalist Correspondent

    Drew Angerer/Getty Images

    Queen Elizabeth II, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Feb. 20, conducted her first in-person engagement since she came down with the infection, meeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday at her home, Windsor Castle. Trudeau, who is in the U.K. for talks on the war in Ukraine, clasped the monarch’s hands in greeting. The appearance will help allay growing concerns about Her Majesty’s health. The queen, who turns 96 next month, recently admitted to having mobility issues, telling a visitor, “I can’t move,” as she pointed at her foot.

