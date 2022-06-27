Queen Elizabeth, Hale and Hearty, Travels to Scotland for Pomp and Ceremony
DOING WELL
Queen Elizabeth has defied reports and rumors of ill health and traveled to Scotland to take part in a series of traditional events known as Holyrood Week. The queen, 96, has performed very few public duties this year, due to what the palace describes as “episodic mobility problems” and it had widely been assumed she would skip Holyrood Week after being forced to pull out of several events to mark her platinum jubilee at the start of the month. However The Daily Beast understands that the queen is believed to have boarded the royal train in Windsor on Sunday night. She was photographed beaming as she took part in the Ceremony of the Keys in Edinburgh on Monday, which represents the start of the week of ceremonial events in Scotland. She was accompanied by Prince Edward and wife Sophie.