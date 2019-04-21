Queen Elizabeth II Celebrates Her 93rd Birthday on Easter Sunday

Queen Elizabeth II spent her 93rd birthday with some of her family at an Easter Sunday mass in Windsor Castle, according to the Associated Press. At her side were Prince William and his wife Kate, and Prince Harry, who attended without his wife Meghan, who is imminently due to give birth to the couple’s first child. The queen’s 97-year-old husband, Prince Philip, was not in attendance. The queen marks her official birthday in June with the ‘Trooping the Color’ parade, which is a tradition that goes back to King George II, who started the two-birthday tradition for ruling monarchs some 250 years ago. Prince Harry and Meghan also posted a birthday greeting for the top royal on their Instagram feed complete with a picture of a young Queen Elizabeth. “Happy Birthday Your Majesty, Ma’am, Granny. Wishing you the most wonderful day! Harry & Meghan.”