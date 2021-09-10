Queen Elizabeth II Is a Black Lives Matter Supporter, Says Top Royal Insider
STAN A WOKE QUEEN
Queen Elizabeth II, the 95-year-old British monarch, is apparently a big supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement. The claim came from the queen’s representative in Greater London, who said in an interview that he’d had multiple conversations with the royal household about racism after the murder of George Floyd in May 2020. Sir Ken Olisa, the first Black Lord-Lieutenant for London, told British network Channel 4: “I have discussed with the royal household this whole issue of race, particularly in the last 12 months since the George Floyd incident... They [the royals] care passionately about making this one nation bound by the same values.” Asked if the senior royals support the BLM movement, Olisa said: “The answer is easily yes.” In an interview with Oprah Winfrey interview this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accused unnamed members of the royal family of blatant racism. The British royal family also banned “coloured immigrants or foreigners” from serving office roles in the royal household until at least the end of the 1960s.