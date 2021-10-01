The Queen Is Spending Millions on Prince Andrew’s Epstein Lawsuit: Report
MUMMY’S MONEY
Queen Elizabeth is spending millions of pounds to fund Prince Andrew’s defense in the lawsuit levied against him by an alleged sex slave of Jeffrey Epstein, The Telegraph reports. The prince has hired multiple lawyers from Lavley Singer, a Los Angeles firm well known for celebrity clients, in addition to British counsel. According to The Telegraph, Andrew’s lead American counsel is charging the royal $2,000 per hour, and that’s only one of many attorneys involved. Her majesty is sourcing the funds from the private income she earns via the Duchy of Lancaster, roughly £23 million. An infamous photograph shows Prince Andrew with alleged Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre and alleged Epstein madam Ghislaine Maxwell in the background. Giuffre accuses Andrew of raping her three times; he has denied the allegation.