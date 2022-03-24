Queen May Miss Key Ceremony as Health Fears Persist
FADING STAR
There were fresh fears for Queen Elizabeth’s health Thursday, after her office declined to confirm that she would attend the state opening of parliament, which the government announced would take place on May 10. If the queen does not attend, it will be only the third time in her 70 -ear reign she has failed to attend the key constitutional obligation, at which the monarch reads a speech written for them by the ruling government laying out its agenda for the year ahead. On both previous occasions when she skipped the ceremony, she was pregnant. The pomp-filled event usually sees her travel from Buckingham Palace to the houses of parliament in a horse-drawn carriage, but the queen is known to be struggling with her mobility. Buckingham Palace has refused to comment on claims she is using a wheelchair. Her Majesty is due to attend a memorial service for her late husband, Prince Philip, next week, but her attendance is still in doubt, with Buckingham Palace only saying she “hopes” to attend.