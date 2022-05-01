Queen Elizabeth May Not Appear on Buckingham Palace Balcony at Jubilee, Sources Say

Plus, the British city of York has had enough of being associated with Prince Andrew, the palace ghosts who spooked the royals, and happy 7th birthday Princess Charlotte!

Queen’s balcony appearance “by no means guaranteed”

Queen Elizabeth may not appear on Buckingham Palace’s balcony at the culmination of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations. A source described as “well placed” told the Mail on Sunday that her presence was “by no means guaranteed,” because of her mobility. Instead, aides are plotting a “Plan B.”