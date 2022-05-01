Queen Elizabeth May Not Appear on Buckingham Palace Balcony at Jubilee, Sources Say

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Queen’s balcony appearance “by no means guaranteed”

Queen Elizabeth may not appear on Buckingham Palace’s balcony at the culmination of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations. A source described as “well placed” told the Mail on Sunday that her presence was “by no means guaranteed,” because of her mobility. Instead, aides are plotting a “Plan B.”