Queen Elizabeth Says It Is Her ‘Sincere Wish’ for Daughter-in-Law Camilla to Become Queen
‘TOUCHED AND HONORED’
Queen Elizabeth has announced her “sincere wish” that her son’s wife become queen once he takes on the role of king. The British Monarch publicly threw her support behind Prince Charles’ wife, Camilla, becoming queen for the first time ever. In a message pegged to the 70th anniversary of her ascension to the throne, she wrote that “when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.” Prince Charles and Camilla are said to be “touched and honored by Her Majesty’s words.” It was previously expected that Camilla would become Princess Consort once Charles became king.