Queen Elizabeth Spent Night in London Hospital for ‘Preliminary’ Tests
‘IN GOOD SPIRITS’
Queen Elizabeth II has been discharged from an unnamed London hospital after an overnight visit for unspecified “tests,” according to The Sun. Hours after it was announced the 95-year-old monarch had “reluctantly accepted medical advice” to cancel a planned trip to Northern Ireland, she was sent by royal doctors to see specialists for “preliminary investigations,” according to Buckingham Palace. After her overnight stay—the queen’s first in eight years—she was discharged in “good spirits.” The Sun reported that her medical team had acted out of caution and sequestered the sovereign at the hospital overnight as it was getting too late in the day to drive her the 26 miles home. It is believed to be Queen Elizabeth’s just fifth major hospital visit in four decades.