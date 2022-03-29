Frail Queen Will Attend Prince Philip Memorial Service, Unlike Harry and Meghan

The queen will attend today’s memorial service for her late husband, despite reported mobility issues.

There had been fears that the 96-year-old monarch, whose health has deteriorated since Philip’s death last June, would be too unwell to join her family at the service at Westminster Abbey. But Buckingham Palace confirmed this morning—barely an hour before the service was due to begin—that the queen would be attending in what will be her first public appearance since Feb. 5.

Westminster Abbey is where the young Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip of Greece, as they were then titled, married on Nov. 20, 1947. It was also due to host his funeral, which was held instead at Windsor Castle because of the pandemic—with a masked Elizabeth sitting alone on a bench to comply with government coronavirus restrictions.

Joining her at the Abbey will be all four of her children, including Prince Andrew, who will be making his first official public appearance since he settled his abuse case with Virginia Giuffre-Roberts and said goodbye to the last of his military titles.

The queen’s grandchildren will all be there too, with the notable exception of Prince Harry, now estranged from the royal family after his marriage to Meghan Markle.

The couple, who style themselves as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex although they are no longer royals, have decided to stay home in Montecito, California, for “security” reasons while Harry fights a legal battle against the government to have his royal bodyguards reinstated on his visits to the U.K.

Also attending the memorial service will be members of Philip’s family, and other European royals, as well as dignitaries and politicians including Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Over his seven decades as a working royal, Philip made a total of 22,219 solo appearances, 637 overseas visits, and gave 5,500 speeches. He is said to have shaken more hands than anyone else on the plant—with the possible exception of Elizabeth herself—and met no fewer than 13 U.S. presidents.

He also supported more than 700 charities, largely in the field of conservation and wildlife protection, and set up the pioneering Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme, encouraging confidence and team-building in young people.