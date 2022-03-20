Prince Harry Feared Meghan Markle Would ‘Dump’ Him over Racist Media Coverage

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Harry feared Meghan was going to “dump” him

After a relatively quiet few weeks, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle return to their customary column inch-hogging pole position this weekend. The Times of London reports that Harry feared Meghan would end their relationship if he didn’t make a strong public statement condemning what he felt was the media’s racist treatment of her at the beginning of their relationship, so he ordered his office to do just that, the Times claims.