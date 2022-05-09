‘Mobility Problems’ Prompt Queen to Skip Parliament Speech

Read it at The Telegraph
Queen Elizabeth has pulled out of attending the opening of Parliament this week, citing “episodic mobility problems.” Her decision to skip the appearance for only the third time is the latest in a series of scuttled appearances since her battle with COVID left her, in her own words, “very tired and exhausted.” At 96, she is the third-longest-serving monarch in world history and plans to celebrate her jubilee in June. Prince Charles will read her speech to Parliament in her absence.