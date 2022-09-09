Queen Elizabeth Was ‘Full of Fun’ on Her Final Weekend, Says Scottish Clergyman
‘GREAT COMPANY’
A clergyman who was with Queen Elizabeth at her Balmoral estate on the final weekend of her life said the monarch had been mentally sharp and “full of fun.” Rev. Iain Greenshields, a Church of Scotland minister, stayed at the Scottish castle because he had been invited to preach at the local church and had dinner with the queen, Prince Charles, and Princess Anne on Saturday and lunch the following day. “It was a fantastic visit. Her memory was absolutely amazing and she was really full of fun," he told The Times of London. “It came as a great shock to me when I heard she was gravely ill because she was in amazingly good form over the weekend... For someone of her age, to have the memory she had, and genuinely laughing and very much enjoying having her family and the whole occasion. She was great company.” Britain's longest-reigning monarch died Thursday afternoon at the age of 96 with Charles and Anne by her bedside.