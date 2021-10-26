Queen Elizabeth ‘Regretfully’ Pulls Out of Climate Conference
QUEEN-SIZED BED REST
Queen Elizabeth II had barely resumed royal duties after a widely-reported overnight hospital stay when it was announced Tuesday that she would “regretfully” not be attending a key climate change conference next month. Buckingham Palace said the decision had been made in line with medical advice the queen was recently given to rest. Royal doctors’ counsel also caused the 95-year-old to cancel a long-planned trip to Northern Ireland last week.
Queen Elizabeth had been due to attend the climate summit in Glasgow on Nov. 1 with a coterie of other royals, including Princes Charles and William. “Her Majesty is disappointed not to attend the reception,” the palace statement said, “but [she] will deliver an address to the assembled delegates via a recorded video message.” Hours before the announcement, the palace shared a photo of the queen back online, holding two virtual video conferences from Windsor Castle with ambassadors from South Korea and Switzerland.