Queen’s Body Is Lowered Into the Royal Vault at Windsor, Marking End of State Funeral
GOODBYE
The queen’s body was lowered into the royal vault at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle shortly before 5 p.m. local time on Monday following a service of committal which marked the end of the public elements of her state funeral. Prior to the final hymn, the Crown Jewels—the Imperial State Crown, the Orb and the Sceptre—were removed from the coffin, signifying that the queen would meet god as an ordinary human.
In a dramatic conclusion to the day’s televised events, King Charles placed a flag of the Grenadier Guards on the coffin, while the the lord chamberlain broke his Wand of Office and placed it on the coffin, signifying the end of the reign. The garter king of arms listed the many titles of the queen as the coffin was lowered to the royal vault, where the queen’s husband Philip’s body lies, and has lain since his death in April 2021.
Also in the royal vault are the remains of many former kings and queens, including King George III, IV and V. This will not be the queen’s final resting place, however. Later on Monday evening, the bodies of both the queen and Philip are due to be removed from the royal vault and laid to rest in the George VI memorial chapel, which adjoins St George’s Chapel, where King George VI and the queen’s mother and sister Margaret repose. The small ceremony at 7:30pm will be for close family only. It will not be televised.