The mystery of what will happen to Queen Elizabeth II’s two Corgis has been put to rest: CNN on Sunday confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of York—Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson—will take in the royal corgis at their residence at the Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate. The pair have lived there since their 1996 divorce, and Sarah bonded with the late monarch over their shared love of dogs, a source told CNN. While the Corgis have found a new home, it is still unclear where the queen’s other two dogs—a Dachshund-Corgi (“Dorgi”) mix and a Cocker Spaniel—will live.