Queen Elizabeth II’s final co-star, Paddington Bear, is headed back to movie screens this fall, and a new trailer shows footage of the marmalade-munching bear as a baby bruin.

The new film, Paddington in Peru, sees the eponymous bear return to the land of his birth to find his Aunt Lucy. When she herself is found to be missing from her retirement home, Paddington and his London hosts, the Brown family, get sucked into a mission to discover the lost city of El Dorado.

In one scene, viewers will get a glimpse of Paddington as a baby as he recalls his upbringing with Aunt Lucy.

The first two Paddington films were commercial and critical hits, and Paddington became an unlikely co-star of the Diamond Jubilee in 2022, when his character and the queen filmed a brief but moving clip to kick off the celebrations.

It famously featured the queen producing one of Paddington Bear’s beloved marmalade sandwiches from her handbag and Paddington, voiced by Ben Whishaw, saying, at the end of the sketch, “Thank you, Ma’am, for everything.”

After the queen’s death just a few months later, the catchphrase was much repeated on cards and other tributes. Thousands of toy Paddington Bear figures were left with floral tributes to the queen at her various homes across the country. Indeed, so many were left that the authorities ultimately had to ask mourners “to only lay organic or compostable material, adding, “Non-floral objects/artifacts such as teddy bears or balloons should not be brought.”