Queen Margrethe of Denmark Hospitalized After Fall in Her Castle
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark was hospitalized late Wednesday after a fall at her home, Fredensborg Castle. The palace said the 84-year-old royal was in a stable condition but would remain in hospital for monitoring. She has pulled out of an event at Aarhus University due to take place on Friday and was last seen in public at a prize ceremony part of the Rungstedlund Foundation on Monday. Margrethe abdicated in January just two weeks after making the surprise announcement that she intended to give up the crown, becoming the first Danish monarch in almost 900 years to abdicate. After undergoing back surgery in early 2023, she said the operation “gave cause to thoughts about the future—whether now would be an appropriate time to pass on the responsibility to the next generation.” Her son, a former Defense Command Denmark officer, succeeded her to become King Frederik X.