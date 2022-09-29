Queen Margrethe of Denmark Strips Four Grandkids of Royal Titles
THRONE OVERBOARD
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark decided to strip four of her grandchildren of their royal titles on Wednesday. The 82-year-old sovereign—who is now the longest-reigning monarch in Europe following the death of England’s Queen Elizabeth II—also took away the four grandkids’ right to use their “His/Her Royal Highness” titles. The children of her second son, Prince Joachim, will instead be referred to as “His Excellency Count of Monpezat” or “Her Excellency Countess Monpezat” from January 1, 2023. The four members of the royal family—Nikolai, 23, Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10— will now be able to “shape their own lives to a much greater extent,” a statement announcing the decision said. “It is a consideration I have had for quite a long time and I think it will be good for them in their future,” Queen Margrethe told reporters, according to Hello! Magazine. “That is the reason.”