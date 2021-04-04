Queen Noor, Mom of Detained Jordanian Prince, Blames ‘Wicked Slander’ for Son’s Detention
THANKS, MOM
Queen Noor, the American-born mother of Jordan’s former crown prince Hamzah, has denounced “wicked slander” against her son, who says he is under house arrest. Noor tweeted: “Praying that truth and justice will prevail for all the innocent victims of this wicked slander. God bless and keep them safe.” The former crown prince said in a video aired on BBC that he is under house arrest and that several of his friends had been arrested and that his security detail has been removed. Jordan’s army said Hamzah, who now holds no official role in the kingdom, had been asked to stop “some activities that could be used to shake the stability and security of Jordan.” Jordanian official Ayman Safadi told reporters Sunday that Hamzah had colluded with influential figures at home and abroad “regarding the most suitable time to commence steps to shake the security of our defiant Jordan.”
The army has denied detaining the former crown prince, who was accused of criticizing the king of Jordan, King Abdullah II, and has said the kingdom is “stymied in corruption, in nepotism, and in misrule.” Meanwhile, Jordan’s critical allies in the Gulf region have sided with Jordan’s actions and voiced support for the king.