‘Queen of the Seabirds’ Is Hatching a New Chick at the Age of 74

Ex-ESPN Insider Adrian ‘Woj’ Wojnarowski Reveals Reason for Shock Exit
TAKING STOCK
Adrian “Woj” Wojnarowski has revealed that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer months before his shock retirement from ESPN. The NBA insider’s decision to quit his high-paying job in September at the age of 55 to become general manager of his alma mater St. Bonaventure’s basketball program took the sports world by surprise. But in an interview with Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, Wojnarowski explained why he wrote in his retirement statement: “Time isn’t in endless supply and I want to spend mine in ways that are more personally meaningful.” “That was about the cancer,” he said. He was told he had early-stage cancer in March, minutes before an appearance on NBA Countdown. He added that the cancer didn’t force his hand but gave him more clarity on what he wanted to do with the rest of his life. “I didn’t want to spend one more day of my life waiting on someone’s MRI or hitting an agent at 1 a.m. about an ankle sprain,” he said. Wojnarowski said he now had no symptoms and that the cancer was “pretty limited in scope.”
