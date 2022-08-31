CHEAT SHEET
Queen Scraps London Trip as New Health Fears Swirl
New fears for the queen’s health were sparked Wednesday after Buckingham Palace confirmed to The Daily Beast long standing rumors that the queen will not travel to London next week to bid farewell to Boris Johnson as prime minister and invite a new one—likely right winger Liz Truss—to form a new government. Instead the queen will carry out the ceremony at her home in Scotland, Balmoral Castle. It will be the first time a prime minister has officially handed in their cards or been appointed away from Buckingham Palace during Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign. The queen has been suffering with ill-health for some time. The palace has said she is struggling with “episodic” mobility issues.