Queen Wishes Archie Happy Third Birthday, but the Only Photo That Can Be Found Is Also From Three Years Ago

The queen’s official Twitter account wished Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a happy 3rd birthday Friday morning, but observers were quick to note that the palace accompanied the birthday post with a previously seen three-year-old picture of Her Majesty and her great-grandson. The picture, which showed the queen, the late Prince Philip, and Meghan’s mom, Doria, with a baby Archie and his parents, was taken at Windsor Castle in the days immediately after the birth. It is believed to be one of the few—and possibly only—times that the queen has met Archie, and she has never met her namesake American-born great-granddaughter Lilibet. Harry has said it is not safe for his family to return to the U.K. without police protection, in pursuit of which he is now suing the British government.