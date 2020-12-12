CHEAT SHEET
Queens Woman Charged After Driving Into NYC Protesters
SIX INJURED
Kathleen Casillo, the 52 year-old Queens driver who allegedly drove into a crowd of New York protesters, has been charged with misdemeanor reckless endangerment. Six demonstrators were sent to the hospital after Casillo allegedly drove her sedan through the crowd in Manhattan on Friday afternoon. The Daily News reports that Casillo “panicked and hit the gas as protesters began banging on her car and trying to open the doors.” (Her 29 year-old daughter was in the passenger seat.) According to Gothamist, the protest was in support of ICE detainees at a New Jersey jail who are on a hunger strike due to poor conditions and lack of appropriate medical care or social distancing.