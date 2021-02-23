Queens GOP Leader, Who Calls Himself the ‘Republican Messiah,’ Arrested for Capitol Riot
THE STING OF QUEENS
Philip Grillo, a Republican official from Queens, New York, was arrested Tuesday on charges of allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Grillo, 46, describes himself as “The Republican Messiah” on his Facebook page. According to an FBI affidavit, tipsters recognized Grillo in part because he was wearing a jacket with the logo of the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternal organization. The affidavit states that Grillo entered the Capitol building just as members of Congress were being evacuated from their respective chambers, carrying a bullhorn and helping fellow rioters enter the complex. He faces federal charges of unlawful entry and attempting to obstruct Congressional proceedings. “I’m truly upset,” Grillo’s mother told CNBC.
Also on Tuesday, officials told NBC New York that a former NYPD officer charged with participating in the riot had been once tasked with protecting City Hall and the mayor’s house. Thomas Webster, who is accused of attacking Capitol Police officers with a pipe, is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.