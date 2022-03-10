NYC GOP Leader Shared Joint With Rioters at Jan. 6 Capitol Siege, Feds Say
UP IN SMOKE
Marijuana is legal for adult use in Washington, D.C. However, smoking of any kind is not allowed inside the U.S. Capitol building. Nevertheless, Queens, New York, GOP district leader Philip Grillo—who told the FBI that he didn’t realize he was trespassing because he was drunk when he allegedly stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6—bummed a toke or two off a joint while attempting to disrupt Joe Biden’s certification as president-elect, according to a search warrant obtained by The Daily Beast. When Grillo was arrested in February 2021, the feds searched Grillo’s cell phone, the warrant states. “Some video footage shows Grillo expressing support for law enforcement,” it continues. “Other video footage shows Grillo announcing that they ‘did it’ and ‘stormed’ the Capitol, as well as Grillo asking others smoking marijuana for a hit and inhaling from it when provided.”