Queens Landlord ‘Having Issues’ With Tenants Fatally Stabs Them: Police
‘DID SOMETHING BAD’
A landlord allegedly stabbed three tenants to death inside a residence in Queens on Tuesday morning amid an ongoing dispute over rent, according to New York police. The suspect, 54, turned himself in, and according to NYPD Assistant Chief Kevin Williams, said he was “having issues” with his tenants and “did something bad.” The New York Post reported that officers then rushed to the address of the landlord’s home on Milburn Street and found the dead bodies of a man and a woman in the basement and another woman in an upstairs bedroom. According to ABC7, one of the victims, who is believed to be 51 years old, was found facedown on her bed, and police did not know whether she was attacked in her sleep. Williams said the murder weapon has not been found.