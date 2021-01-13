CHEAT SHEET
Queens Man Arrested After Allegedly Trying to Organize Armed Caravan to D.C.
The FBI arrested a Queens man Tuesday on a weapons-possession charge after he allegedly made threats online about organizing an armed caravan to travel to Washington, D.C. Law enforcement sources cited by NBC New York identified the man as Eduard Florea, who is thought to be affiliated with the far right Proud Boys. Florea was reportedly not thought to be in attendance at last week’s deadly Capitol riot that left five people dead. But he allegedly made a series of online threats against Democratic politicians and government agencies. He also reportedly had a past run-in with the law, having been sentenced to a year behind bars following a weapons possession charge in 2014, according to NBC.