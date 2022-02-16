Queen’s Nightmare Week Goes On as Cops Open Investigation Into Prince Charles Charity
A ROYAL MESS
Just a day after Prince Andrew paid out millions of dollars to end the U.S. civil sexual-assault case brought by Virginia Giuffre, another one of Queen Elizabeth II’s children, Prince Charles, has landed in legal trouble. London’s Metropolitan Police announced Wednesday it will investigate claims that Charles’ charity helped a Saudi billionaire secure a British title in 2016. Last year, the Sunday Times published claims that Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz handed over tens of thousands of pounds to people linked to Charles who assured him they could get him a honour before he was awarded a CBE at Buckingham Palace in 2016. In its statement, the Met said no arrests had been made but it was now investigating the cash for honors allegations. Charles’ office, Clarence House, said in a statement: “The Prince of Wales had no knowledge of the alleged offer of honours or British citizenship on the basis of donation to his charities.”