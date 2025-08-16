U.S. News

Tarantino Finally Reveals Why He Scrapped ‘The Movie Critic’

BEEN THERE, DONE THAT

The legendary director’s planned final movie was mysteriously cancelled back in April—now we know why.

Legendary director Quentin Tarantino famously plans to make just 10 films. With 2019’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood serving as his ninth, the filmmaker only has one slot left before his self-imposed retirement.

The Movie Critic, which was rumored to be a high-brow meta-critique of the film industry and slated to be his final project, was officially cancelled in April of last year during pre-production, with little explanation provided.

Speculation swirled that Tarantino succumbed to legacy pressures and canned the flick in the pursuit of going out on a career-defining high. However, the director has now offered a far simpler explanation.

“It was too much like the last one,” Tarantino said during a lengthy interview with The Church of Tarantino podcast.

The Movie Critic was set to showcase Los Angeles during the New Hollywood era, a subject thoroughly explored in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

“I wasn’t really excited about dramatizing what I wrote when I was in pre-production,” he continued. “There was nothing to figure out. I already kind of knew, more or less, how to turn L.A. into an older time.”

Tarantino hinted that the already-written film could be returned to later on but that, for now, he is focusing on other projects.

These include penning the script for The Adventures of Cliff Booth, a David Fincher-directed sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which will follow Brad Pitt’s aging film star character. Tarantino is also planning a play, set to debut in London’s West End, before getting to work on his 10th feature.

The two-time Oscar winner clapped back at claims he was being too “fragile” about his legacy, stating: “It’s a little crazy to listen to podcasts and hear all these amateur psychiatrists psychoanalyze as if they f***ing know what they’re talking about.”

“I’m not paralyzed with fear,” he added. “Trust me.”

