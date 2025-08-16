Tarantino Finally Reveals Why He Scrapped ‘The Movie Critic’

Legendary director Quentin Tarantino famously plans to make just 10 films. With 2019’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood serving as his ninth, the filmmaker only has one slot left before his self-imposed retirement.

The Movie Critic, which was rumored to be a high-brow meta-critique of the film industry and slated to be his final project, was officially cancelled in April of last year during pre-production, with little explanation provided.

Director Quentin Tarantino and Brad Pitt attend the photocall for \"Once Upon A Time In Hollywood\" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2019 in Cannes, France. Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Speculation swirled that Tarantino succumbed to legacy pressures and canned the flick in the pursuit of going out on a career-defining high. However, the director has now offered a far simpler explanation.

“It was too much like the last one,” Tarantino said during a lengthy interview with The Church of Tarantino podcast.

The Movie Critic was set to showcase Los Angeles during the New Hollywood era, a subject thoroughly explored in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

“I wasn’t really excited about dramatizing what I wrote when I was in pre-production,” he continued. “There was nothing to figure out. I already kind of knew, more or less, how to turn L.A. into an older time.”

Tarantino hinted that the already-written film could be returned to later on but that, for now, he is focusing on other projects.

These include penning the script for The Adventures of Cliff Booth, a David Fincher-directed sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which will follow Brad Pitt’s aging film star character. Tarantino is also planning a play, set to debut in London’s West End, before getting to work on his 10th feature.

The two-time Oscar winner clapped back at claims he was being too “fragile” about his legacy, stating: “It’s a little crazy to listen to podcasts and hear all these amateur psychiatrists psychoanalyze as if they f***ing know what they’re talking about.”