Quentin Tarantino Sued by Miramax Over ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs
GREAT VENGEANCE
Miramax is taking legal action against Quentin Tarantino after the director announced plans to auction off seven uncut scenes from his cult classic Pulp Fiction as NFTs. Tarantino first said he’d be minting the handwritten scenes, along with audio commentary that he promised would reveal “secrets about the film and its creator,” at a crypto-art convention in New York on Nov. 2. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Miramax—whose executives Tarantino apparently forgot to consult before moving forward—sent a cease-and-desist letter to the director shortly afterward.
With Tarantino’s NFT project still ongoing, the studio is now alleging copyright infringement and breach of contract in its suit. “It was profoundly disappointing to learn of this deliberate, premeditated, short-term money grab by the Tarantino team to unilaterally circumvent Miramax’s rights to Pulp Fiction through the illicit development, promotion, and distribution of NFTs,” an attorney representing Miramax said on Monday. The Miramax lawyer, Bart Williams, also said the director’s camp had chosen to “recklessly, greedily, and intentionally disregard” the terms of his agreement with the production house.