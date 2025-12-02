Quentin Tarantino Reveals the Best Movie of the 21st Century
Quentin Tarantino shared his top 10 picks for the best movies of the 21st century, with a war film taking first place. Tarantino named Ridley Scott’s Black Hawk Down (2001) as the best feature film of the present century in an interview on The Bret Easton Ellis podcast. The Pulp Fiction director opened up about why he loves the war epic, based on the true story of a downed Black Hawk helicopter’s crew during the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu in Somalia. “I liked it when I first saw it, but I actually think it was so intense that it stopped working for me,” Tarantino said Tuesday. He explained that he watched it a couple more times and has since changed his tune. “This is the only movie that actually goes completely for an Apocalypse Now sense of purpose and visual effect and feeling, and I think it achieves it,” he said, adding: “The feat of direction is beyond extraordinary.” The rest of the films on his surprising list are: Toy Story 3 (#2), Lost in Translation (#3), Dunkirk (#4), There Will Be Blood (#5), Zodiac (#6), Unstoppable (#7), Mad Max: Fury Road (#8), Shaun of the Dead (#9) and Midnight in Paris (#10).