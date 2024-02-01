Quentin Tarantino to Reunite With Brad Pitt for Final Film ‘The Movie Critic’
ONCE UPON A TIME...
Brad Pitt has been cast as the lead role in what is expected to be Quentin Tarantino’s 10th and final film as a director, Deadline reported Thursday. The Movie Critic, which is likely to arrive in 2025, is set in 1977 and centers on “a guy who really lived, but was never really famous, and he used to write movie reviews for a porno rag,” according to Tarantino. It marks the third collaboration between the two men after 2009’s Inglourious Basterds and 2019’s Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, for which Pitt took home his first acting Oscar. Previously, it was rumored that Tarantino wanted to cast Bruce Willis, who is suffering from a rare form of dementia, along with John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson in the film, creating a Pulp Fiction reunion of sorts on screen. Another name that had floated around the project was recent Emmy Award-winner Paul Walter Hauser.