Question About Signalgate Really Gets Under Trump’s Skin

President Donald Trump is officially over Signalgate.

When asked by a reporter on Air Force One Thursday if he could comment on a newly launched investigation into Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s use of Signal, Trump kept it short and sweet: “Don’t bring that up again.”

“You’re bringing that up?” Trump said. “Don’t bring that up again. Your editor is probably—that’s such a wasted story. So what else?”

On Thursday, the acting inspector general of the Department of Defense, Steven Stebbins, announced a probe into Hegseth’s use of commercial messaging app Signal to discuss sensitive, or potentially classified, military operations.

The investigation follows a request from the top Democrat and Republican chairman on the Senate Armed Services Committee to look into Hegseth’s history with the app, which was put under intense focus last week after a revelatory essay was published by The Atlantic.

The magazine’s editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg revealed he was inadvertently added to a Signal group chat made to discuss military operations in Yemen. Hegseth, along with other high-ranking officials like Vice President JD Vance, were also on the chat.

Trump has evidently been done with the Signalgate circus for a while now, with his administration repeatedly stressing this week that the matter is “case closed.”

In a Truth Social post Sunday, the president called Signalgate a “never ending” story and the “Radical Left’s Witch Hunt.” Echoing his comments made on Air Force One, Trump added that “this story and narrative is so old and boring.”

The president’s reaction Thursday was similar to a previous incident he had with a reporter in November last year when asked on Florida’s abortion measure. At the time, Trump suggested the reporter “should just stop talking about that.”