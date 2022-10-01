Quickdraw Gun Fight Between Friends Leaves 1 Dead
WILD WEST
Two friends in Spartanburg County, South Carolina made a fatal error when they decided to have a friendly quickdraw shootout that killed one and left the other in the county jail. James Turner and Raelan Hamilton, both 21, reportedly engaged in 14 gunfighting rounds the night of Sept. 23 before Turner accidentally chambered a round, shooting and killing his friend since middle school, according to the Sheriff’s office. Deputies were called to the scene around 9:30 p.m., but it was too late to save Hamilton, who ultimately died from the single gunshot wound. Turner is being charged with involuntary manslaughter, according to officials. “Since this incident was the second tragic incident last week involving either the improper storage or handling of firearms, this agency would like to remind all of our citizens to exercise the upmost caution when handling any weapon,” the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office told local outlet FOX Carolina.