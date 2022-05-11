Boba Tea Store Was Front for ‘Global Theft’ Operation, Authorities Say
SPILLING THE TEA
Authorities have alleged that a Quickly store in San Francisco, famous for its boba tea, has been operating as a front to sell stolen electronics. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that officials arrested Quoc Le, the husband of the store owner, alleging he used the shop as a place to offload stolen laptops and iPhones. Le’s wife has not been charged. “We know that the operation we have uncovered… is a massive global operation, shipping across the United States and across the world,” San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin said at a news conference. Investigators recovered about 1,000 electronic items and $13,000 in cash, the DA’s office said. “Mr. Le’s large operation involved shipping stolen goods to Southern California and internationally to countries like Vietnam and Hong Kong,” the office said. Le is due in court June 21 and faces a dozen felony and misdemeanor charges.