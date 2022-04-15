I Tried Quince Bath Towels and Now I Can Never Go Back to Normal Towels

To me, towels were never seen as more than an item of utility. Simply put, the towels that I have owned over the course of my life have existed just to dry my body without much thought behind how it looks or feels. Most towels feel fairly similar to one another, and frankly, as long as they could properly dry me off, I didn’t care much about anything else. This of course is the life I led before I tried Quince’s Turkish cotton towels. In fact, there is a strong argument that you could split my life cleanly into the era before I tried the Quince Organic Turkish Waffle Bath Towel and the enlightened world I live in now that I have.

Quince has a wide line of different products including men’s and women’s apparel, however, the company sets itself apart from others with its bedding and bath products. Specifically, Quince has a wide range of different bath towels and towel sets that are made primarily from Turkish cotton. These towels come in a variety of colors and textures with several sets being more traditional in their design. The standout amongst these to me is the waffle bath towel.

The Quince Organic Turkish Waffle Bath Towel is without a doubt the most comfortable towel I have ever used. The material feels both soft and satisfying against my skin, and the relatively stretchy material works well for maneuvering the towel around the nooks and crannies of a human body. The towel is also rather large as well with a 27-inch width and a length of 54 inches. This size adds significantly to the so-called performance of the towel as well. Because of this size, I’m able to wrap it around my entire body like a human burrito.

The waffle texture is better at wicking the water and moisture away from your body. On a more personal note, the waffle texture against my skin is far more comfortable than more traditional towels.

Beyond the unique texture, the Turkish cotton, and even the larger than average size, by far the best part of the towel is how quickly it dries. One of the worst feelings on the planet truly might be when you get out of the shower and your towel is still a little damp from the day before. This is a life I have intermittently lived for years now and one that I would not wish on my worst enemies. The Quince towel is designed specifically to dry quicker than other towels, and it genuinely works. In less than 24 hours since my last shower, I picked up a truly dry towel and I cannot stress how incredible it felt.

The Quince Turkish Waffle Bath Towels are available for purchase on the Quince website for $50.

