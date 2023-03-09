Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

What’s more luxurious than cashmere against bare skin? We really can’t think of anything better, and Quince’s latest release is just that. The brand is known for its exceptional luxury goods with direct-to-consumer affordable pricing, and its latest launch is one of its best yet. Quince’s new Mongolian Cashmere and Cotton Bedding Collection is the ultimate luxury bedding. Since both the cashmere sweaters and bedding are some of the brand’s top-selling items, it seems like a natural extension.

To take the new collection a step further in sustainability and environmental consciousness, the primary cotton material is non-GMO and certified to be free of harsh chemicals. As consumers (myself included) have increased awareness of the questionable compounds used to manufacture and dye fabrics, that’s a comforting reassurance. Promising unparalleled comfort and coziness, Quince says that the pieces are made “in an elegant twill weave” and “the collection is warm yet breathable, so both hot and cold sleepers can enjoy it.”

The collection is available now on Quince’s website, offered in versatile neutral hues, including gray and sand. You can buy single items like the cashmere duvet and sham set, or both packaged sets starting at just $149 for the entire Full/Queen set. I’m due for a new duvet insert, so I’ll scoop up an all-season premium, down-alternative comforter, too. Five-star reviews say the new collection is “silky [and] soft,” and that the piece “washed really well and didn’t crinkle.” Shop soon as the brand’s bedding is known to sell out, and this release is sure to be a customer favorite.