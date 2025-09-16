Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Quince, a retailer that skyrocketed to popularity for its luxe-for-less business model, has built a legion of fans obsessed with its $50 cashmere sweaters and chic pull-on dresses. But what you may not know is that the brand has come for your kitchen, too. Building off its ever-growing home offerings, Quince also has a slept-on kitchen and tabletop line—cutlery, cookware, linens, and more, at the same surprisingly affordable price points as its apparel and accessories.

After assessing what my kitchen collection was lacking, I set out to try a few pieces. It might just be my second-rate cutlery, but when I tried the Japanese Damascus Steel 8-Inch Chef’s Knife, I gasped out loud, “Oh, that’s how knives are supposed to work!” I sliced into a pastry that I had promised to split with a friend while thinking I could steal some of my friend’s portion with an “accidental” uneven cut (no judgment, please). How wrong I was! The knife sliced through without any resistance. I was so impressed that I didn’t even mind sharing the perfectly clean-cut dessert.

Essential Japanese Damascus Steel 8-Inch Chef’s Knife Magic knife, how I needed you in my life. It’s light and ergonomic, and I no longer fear dicing potatoes and hard squashes. This knife made all of my meal prep so much easier. Buy At Quince $ 69 Free Returns | Free Shipping

I stopped buying non-stick pans because the coating tends to degrade over time, so I also opted for a 5-ply Stainless Steel Frying Pan. Quince’s cookware is made in Italy, and my unboxing reaction was, damn, that’s beautiful. It reminded me of a pricey pan I have from a well-known high-end retailer, with premium details and a sleek design. It’s substantial (but not as heavy as my cast irons), and the sides are high enough for stir-frying or sauteing.

5-Ply Stainless Steel Frying Pan There was a learning curve with this pan because certain foods may require a tad more oil to prevent sticking, and the heat conduction is so effective that I find myself using a lower flame. Buy At Quince $ 89 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Next on my wish list is a matching 3-quart saucepan, which is also conveniently oven-safe for one-pot recipes. As mentioned, try a lower heat than you’d usually use because (I learned this through trial and error) the pan heats across the entire surface, cooking most foods thoroughly without the flame being turned up past medium to medium-high. Yet, the long handle stays cool.

5-Ply Stainless Steel Saucepan It’s also super easy to clean—just be sure to follow the instructions included with the pan. Heating a little water and scraping with a wooden spatula dislodges almost anything that sticks, and unlike my cast iron pans, it hasn’t retained any flavors of dinners past. Buy At Quince $ 90

I love everything I tried from the collection, but I can honestly say that Quince’s stainless steel frying pan made me a better cook. My tofu is perfectly brown and crisp, vegetables caramelize like a dream, and even a reheated pizza slice toasts up without needing to use the oven. While I’ve long been a fan of high-end kitchen retailers, Quince is my new favorite.

