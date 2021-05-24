I’ll Be Wearing This Linen Shirt All Summer Long

Scouting Report: This linen shirt from Quince isn’t just breathable and stylish, it’s suitable for any occasion, making it a summer staple.

This Spring we are finally venturing out of our apartments, and that also means back into our offices (maybe). However leaving our makeshift standing desks behind doesn’t mean we have to abandon all comfort, and luxury basics brand Quince is here to help. Linen is, in many ways, the fabric of summer. The soft fabric is breathable in a wide array of temperatures and durable, too. Quince’s 100% Organic Linen Short Sleeve Shirt takes all the light and breezy benefits of linen and combines them with clean, classic cuts that can be worn comfortably to the office and the beach. Even with the unavoidable sweat at my neck and underarms, the shirt didn’t stick to my skin as I’ve experienced with synthetic fabrics. The linen shirt is easy to care for and free from chemicals and materials that aren’t great for you or the planet.

100% Organic Linen Short Sleeve Shirt Buy at Quince $ 35

What sets Quince’s shirt apart from my other garments however, is that it is really, genuinely, completely, not see-through. To me, it defeats the purpose of wearing a lightweight top if I have to then wear an undershirt with it. The construction of the shirt has held up even after a few washes, not slouching at my shoulder or losing its polished looking frame. Among its many conveniences Quince’s Linen Shirt comes in a trio of neutral colors I’ve effortlessly been able to match with jeans and dress shoes alike. For an extra breezy look, you can pair them with Quince’s 100% Organic Linen Pants and basically be teleported to a rural cottage’s vegetable garden.

The shirt’s v-neck collar isn’t too low for a meeting and the classic button down design isn’t too formal for a weekend trip. Best of all, the price tag is just right to start a Quince Linen collection for a stylish and carefree summer.

