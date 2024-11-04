U.S. News

Quincy Jones, Legendary Music Producer, Dies at 91

He passed away at his home surrounded by his family, Jones’ publicist said.

Quincy Jones has died at 91, his publicist said.
Quincy Jones, the influential music producer and composer who worked with Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, and hundreds of other stars, has died. He was 91.

Arnold Robinson, Jones’ publicist, said Jones died Sunday night at his home in Bel Air surrounded by family, according to the Associated Press.

“Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing,” Jones’ family said in a statement. “And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

