Quincy Jones Rushed to Hospital After ‘Bad Food’ Reaction

The legendary music producer Quincy Jones was rushed to hospital Saturday afternoon after suffering an adverse reaction to something he ate, his representative told TMZ. The 28-time-Grammy winning Jones, 90, called an ambulance to his Los Angeles home “out of an abundance of caution.”
TMZ reports, “Paramedics arrived at Quincy's L.A. home, and transported him to the emergency room to get checked out. Quincy was soon given the all-clear by doctors and released from the hospital ... his rep noted Quincy never lost consciousness and was in ‘great spirits’ in the end.”